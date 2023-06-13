MyCISO and RSM Australia partner

Sydney-based security startup MyCISO has partnered with professional services firm RSM Australia, offering MyCISO’s security platform to mid-market businesses across Australia through consulting engagements.

MyCISO is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering targeted to end customers and managed service providers to uplift their security across a range of controls aligned to a full security framework like ISO 27001, NIST and the Essential Eight.

The company was was spun out of managed security services provider InfoTrust, following years in development within the firm.

MyCISO said the partnership is part of a broader strategy whereby RSM can act as a growth partner with its deep understanding of the mid-market and its expanding cybersecurity consultancy practice.

RSM has continued to bolster its cybersecurity offering, recognising the increasing need for dedicated security and advisory services.

The firm saw a partnership with MyCISO as an opportunity to use a SaaS platform that aligns with RSM’s mission to deliver accessible services to its clients.

“An alliance between MyCISO and RSM was the natural extension of both of our services to deliver greater value to the mid-market,” MyCISO’s chief executive Dane Meah said.

“The challenge is that, while mid-market organisations face increasing cyber threats, they do not necessarily have the in-house expertise to manage the evolving cyber threat landscape and increase their cyber maturity level.”

“Part of this strategy is building sovereign capabilities in cybersecurity and it is important that companies, like RSM and MyCISO, continue to innovate to play a role in this,” he said.

“By focusing on the mid-market, RSM and MyCISO are addressing a significant gap in the market and offering an innovative solution to a cybersecurity challenge that is growing in velocity and veracity,” Meah concluded.

“The traditional consulting model is not always accessible to growing, mid-market organisations due to resourcing and financial constraints," RSM Australia cyber security and privacy risk services director Ashwin Pal said.

“A cybersecurity audit and report is an intensive, costly exercise that provides leadership teams with recommendations; however, the onus is largely on them to implement the report’s actions to increase their security posture."

"MyCISO Assess has turned this audit and report into a SaaS solution, which is extremely accessible and produces a board-ready report, as well as insights and actionable steps to follow.”

“This affordable and actionable service and report gives RSM’s consultants a dynamic, ongoing management tool that they can use to provide an expert, data-driven managed service offering for businesses to increase their security maturity levels over time,” Pai said.