MYOB acquires channel partners Axsys and Exobiz in midmarket push

Accounting software vendor MYOB has acquired two of its Australian channel partners, Axsys and Exobiz, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisitions aim to bolster MYOB’s recent move into direct sales for its mid-market customers.

Headquartered in Hobart and with offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, Axsys is a three-time MYOB partner of the year, specialising in both the midmarket and enterprise.

Queensland-based Exobiz is a MYOB platinum partner, developing tailored ERP solutions to Australian enterprises based on MYOB Exo and Advanced products.

MYOB general manager for enterprise Kim Clarke said the acquisitions would bring a wealth of skills and experience to the delivery of enterprise solutions across Australia and New Zealand and will be vital in enabling MYOB’s growth ambitions in this segment.

“Our enterprise partners are critical to our success, and we are incredibly excited by the opportunity to welcome Axsys and Exobiz to our team. Their deep market knowledge, proven sales and support capabilities, and strong client relationships will help us shape a robust direct sales and support channel enabling our future growth.

“We are looking forward to working together to build this new channel, extending our reach in the market and supporting more customers as they make the transition to the cloud.”

As part of the deals, Axsys managing director Jason Ransley will join MYOB in an advisory role while Exobiz co-owner and chief technology officer Steve Aish will stay on to lead MYOB’s ERP migration development team.

Ransley commented, “We’re very proud to see the business we’ve established, along with our very talented team, become part of the foundation of MYOB’s exciting new Enterprise model.”

“Our philosophy has always been to make business better. We believe both the platform we’ve built – as well as the enterprise customers we work with across Australia – will go from strength-to-strength as the new MYOB Enterprise channel scales up.”

Aish added, “We’re very excited to be part of the next phase of growth for MYOB Enterprise.”

“This highlights the regard with which our team is held in the market, due to our focus on building innovative solutions that deliver real value to Australian businesses.”

