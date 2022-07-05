MYOB acquires Sydney partner GT Business Solutions

Australian accounting software vendor MYOB has acquired Sydney-based MYOB Greentree reseller GT Business Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

MYOB said the acquisition aims to bolster its Greentree Centre of Excellence, driving sales and support capability from its Sydney office and providing GT customers access to its specialists.

MYOB general manager for enterprise Kim Clarke said after being sales partners for some 20 years, the company is thrilled to welcome GT Business Solutions to the fold.

“[GT founder and director] Mark Gould and his team are known for their passion and dedication in helping mid-market businesses get the absolute best out of their solutions. The strong customer relationships GT Business Solutions has held for decades is testament to the exceptional service and support provided by the team,” Clarke said.

“We’re excited that more MYOB Greentree customers will benefit from their expertise through our Centre of Excellence, and that we’ll be adding more firepower to our service capabilities driving value for all our customers.”

Speaking on the acquisition, Gould said it offered GT’s customers the opportunity to benefit from MYOB’s recent investment in specialist service and support for Greentree, whilst also futureproofing their business.

“When I started the business, our vision was to provide the best service and help our customers get the most out of their software solutions to grow their business, and this vision hasn’t changed. I’m excited for our customers and our employees to get direct access to the teams behind the development of Greentree, while they continue to grow the strong relationships they’ve forged to date,” Gould said.

“In this industry, planning for the future is key, and MYOB has a clear strategy and direction that is going to provide customers with security, and the solutions and services they need to grow their businesses. I see cloud-based solutions like MYOB Advanced as being the future and it’s great that the best-in-class capability and support behind it will now be available to a number of our customers who are seeking to make a transition over the coming years.”

Clarke added, “We know that number one priority for Australian mid-market businesses this year is an investment in technology to run their businesses – and of this group, more than a third have their radar set specifically to improve their ERP solutions.

“As we continue to battle rough economic waters, realising growth ambitions and securing success will come down to being ahead of the curve. Having the right digital solutions in place plays a huge role in this and we’re committed to building a channel with our partners that will help mid-market businesses across a range of industries, get their hands on the solutions and support they need.”