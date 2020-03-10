MYOB reveals top enterprise partners in ANZ

MYOB specialist Axsys has been named as the accounting software vendor’s Enterprise Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Axsys, which claims to be MYOB’s largest sales and services partner, also took out the Excellence in Business Development award in the advanced category during the vendor’s annual Enterprise Partner Awards ceremony.

“The team at Axsys is delighted to win both the Australian MYOB Partner of the Year and the Excellence in Business Development – Advanced,” Axsys director Jason Ransley said.

“As a business we have continued to grow and expand our reach during 2019 and we’re looking forward to another strong year working with MYOB to deliver leading cloud and on-premise ERP solutions to the market.”

Other winners include:

Excellence in Marketing: BusinessHub

Excellence in Business Growth: AlphaBiz Solutions

Excellence in Customer Experience: Primacc

Excellence in Business Development – Greentree: Star Business Solutions

Excellence in Business Development – Exo: Kilimanjaro Consulting

MYOB’s interim executive for enterprise Kim Clarke said: “The enterprise sector employs around 2.6 million people in Australia. It’s such an important part of our economy and it’s wonderful to see the winners recognised for going above and beyond to help their clients build their own business success. The whole team at MYOB is incredibly proud to be partners with these leaders and be part of our community.”