Myriad Technologies, rapidMATION, PlanB Consulting win at Nintex's APAC partner awards

Nintex has honoured Aussie channel partners Myriad Technologies, rapidMATION, and PlanB Consulting at its 2022 APAC partner awards.

Brisbane-headquartered Myriad Technologies took home Business Excellence for “ bringing the Nintex Process Platform to new organisations”.

Myriad Technologies deployed Nintex to the Australian defence force earlier this year, incorporating the platform into its communication system used for exchanging operational intelligence in ultra-low bandwidth settings.

Posting on LinkedIn, Myriad said, "We gratefully appreciate the recognition of bringing the Nintex Process Platform to new organizations. We're excited for the future as we continue developing our partnership with Nintex."

Sydney headquartered rapidMATION took home Business Transformation for its digital transformation work with customers.

In the company's own announcement, rapidMATION chief executive and co-founder Shaun Leisegang said, "Congratulations to all of the Nintex 2022 Partner Award winners, and especially the rapidMATION team."

"Being announced as a Winner is testament to our teams’ stellar efforts and continuing to deliver beyond expectations for our customers."



Adelaide-headquartered PlanB Consulting was awarded the Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrade honour for for driving generational upgrades to Nintex Workflow Cloud.

In its announcement, Nintex said the winners were selected based on measurable, high-impact business results and continuous improvements for their clients.

"Every 2022 Nintex Partner Award winner has consistently displayed invaluable expertise, helping organisations to reimagine the way they work with the ease and power of the Nintex platform,” said Nintex chief executive officer Eric Johnson.

"This year's award-winning group of channel partners has an unwavering commitment to helping companies digitise their critical business processes, to meet their individual businesses challenges."

Also securing wins were Singapore-based Alrighty Labs for Customer Success, Thailand-based Cumulus International for Business Acceleration and Hong Kong-based ACW Solutions for Regional Spotlight.