Myriad uses Nintex to build defence intelligence communication system

Myriad Technologies has incorporated Nintex’s automation services into its communications system used by the Australian defence force for exchanging operational intelligence in ultra-low bandwidth settings. 

Nintex Workflow and Nintex Forms will be used by the Brisbane-based, independent software provider’s Secure Search and Information Exchange (S2IX) platform, Myriad said in a statement. 

“With the power and security of Nintex workflows and digital forms, we are ensuring military service personnel have access to mission-critical information from any location,” said Myriad Technologies managing director Nicholas Forbes. 

“Inside our S2IX platform, Nintex serves as a critical rapid application engine that powers data collection and allows information to flow seamlessly and easily between headquarters, forward-operating bases or personnel, and fleets operating in the field.” 

Myriad’s S2IX platform parses data captured by ships, drones, aircraft, vehicles and other field assets then extracts the most important intelligence, and packages it in a lightweight file for secure transmission back to military headquarters or between critical locations. 

The S2IX platform also sends on-the-fly updates out to personnel and assets situated in the field to quickly update critical intelligence systems.

“Myriad Technologies is showing how Nintex automation serves as a critical engine that underpins business-critical processes and systems in a broad range of specialist industries and domains,” said Nintex vice president of APAC sales Christian Lucarelli.

Myriad won Nintex’s 2020 APAC Business Acceleration Partner of the Year Award for its success in expanding automation subscriptions year-over-year. 

Nintex’s automation and information exchange systems are used in several industries in more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries, the media release said. 

The Washington-based process management and automation vendor was used by Synergy Corporate Technologies to automate Melbourne’s Trinity Grammar School’s daily roll call in 2020. 

Back in 2015, Myriad undertook a pioneering Amazon Web Services (AWS) project by migrating News Corp Australia's finance ERP system into the cloud, moving the company from Oracle.

