Nambucca Heads gets railway station connectivity via Starlink

Transport for NSW is trialling free Wi-Fi at Nambucca Heads station, delivered over SpaceX Starlink low earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

The LEO satellite service was chosen because the station is in a cellular blackspot.

The free Wi-Fi service is limited to 60 minutes per day, per user.

According to NSW TrainLink customer environment manager Vernon Buckle, rail users’ feedback has been positive so far.

“We will use this information to understand how passengers use this technology and to adjust and improve future passenger service offerings," Buckle said in a statement.

“At regional locations, passengers can have long wait times between connections and this can contribute to a poor passenger experience."

"One way to improve passenger experience is to provide reliable digital connectivity,” Transport for NSW infrastructure and integration manager Robert Bainton added.

“We will use it as a proof-of-concept to see if the technology might have other applications across the network.”

The NSW Telco Authority collaborated with Transport for NSW to deliver the three-month trial.

The authority has been investigating LEO satellite services since August 2022, as a possible extension to its P25 trunked radio technology.

The tender is part of the authority’s next generation digital connectivity project.

During the three-month trial period, Transport for NSW will be actively monitoring the service and will work on troubleshooting if any technical or performance issues arise.

Starlink's ground network in Australia is operated by Vocus, with 16 LEO stations deployed.