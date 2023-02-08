NASDAQ-listed Thoughtworks buys AWS partner Itoc

By on
Technology consultants Thoughtworks says it has bought cloud managed service provider Itoc, to expand on its capabilities to migrate enterprise clients to the cloud. 

“We are proud to be one of the first Australian born-in-the-cloud players and recognised for our ability to identify clients’ problems and create the strategies that empower them to deliver the future today," co-founders Richard Steven and Trent Haag said.

Itoc counts Comestri, Frollo, Judobank and MyTreasur-e as customers.

With 70 employees, Itoc was founded in 2012 by Steven and Haag, who will both stay on with the business along with all other staff.

The company was awarded AWS Software-as-a-Service competency status in 2020, joining a select group of MSPs worldwide and claims to hav eover 100 certifications currently.

It was awarded AWS consulting partner of the year in 2021 for deep expertise with services to develop new products, rethinking business models, and to drive extraordinary solutions for clients.

NASDAQ-listed Thoughtworks is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner since last year, and won the contract to develop a digital birth certificate for Australia last year.

The global consultancy has over 12,500 people in 50 offices in 18 countries and is a member of the Green Software Foundation along with Microsoft, Accenture and NTT Data among others.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by Thoughtworks and Itoc.

