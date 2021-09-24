National Health and Medical Research Council taps ISV Link4 to help it meet e-invoicing mandate

Australian ISV Link4 was selected by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) as its Access Point provider to help it meet the Australian Government’s e-invoicing mandate.

Link4, selected for its track record working with government agencies, will enable NHMRC to receive Peppol e-invoices directly into its ERP system.

"It is true the Government are mandated to do e-invoicing, but we have to remember why it is being put in place," Link4 chief executive Robin Sands said. "E-invoicing helps small business. It helps the economy. The more that do it, the better for Australia. We are happy to be supporting NHMRC with this service."

According to Link4, Australian businesses lost $128 million to payment scams where scammers use compromised email accounts to intercept an invoice and change payment details.

As well as reducing the chance for such scams, e-invoicing also allows businesses to receive payments within five working days, and it reduces overheads for time spent manually processing invoices.

"Link4 has been the most popular choice for Australian government departments ahead of the e-invoicing mandate. We are Access Point providers for The Treasury, DISER, APRA, AOFM and Geoscience Australia, to name a few," Sands said.

"Our affordability, robust security and seamless onboarding processes are what makes Link4 a leader in our field. We were also able to quickly onboard NHMRC without interruption to their staff or processes."

The Federal Government has allocated $15.3 million to ensure that agencies are moving to e-invoicing, with the expectation that 100 agencies are compliant by 30 June 2022.

Earlier this year, Link4 partner Xcellerate IT deployed the ISV’s e-invoicing platform for the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISER).

Link4 also worked with Canberra MSP Delv to develop an integrator for Link4’s solutions using automation to allow for more simplified integration into any ERP or finance system.