NBN Co adds 72 more suburbs to fibre upgrade list

By on
NBN Co adds 72 more suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co has announced a new batch of suburbs earmarked to be upgraded from fibre to the node (FTTN) connections to fibre to the premises (FTTP).

The network provider named 72 new suburbs across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia that would get the upgrades, which it said covers some 200,000 residential and business premises.

The upgrades are part of NBN Co’s ongoing $3.5 billion plan to upgrade FTTN, fibre to the curb (FTTC) and hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connections to full fibre by 2023, representing some 75 percent of all fixed line premises.

“Over the last 12 months we have so far identified the suburbs and towns where 1.6 million premises will benefit from fibre pushed deeper into communities so that more customers can access nbn Home Fast, Home Superfast or Home Ultrafast services, on demand,” NBN Co chief operating officer Katherine Dyer said.

“We have always maintained a good balance in our approach to these upgrades, so that we deliver balanced benefits to metropolitan and regional Australia. Our latest list of suburbs and towns demonstrates that we are making good on our promise of the delivery of faster speeds, and we are making great progress with design and construction on the programs well underway across the country.

“We are on track to achieve our goal of enabling around 8 million premises or up to 75 percent of homes and businesses on the fixed line network to access NBN’s highest wholesale speed tiers, on demand, by the end of 2023.”

The new suburbs to join the list include the following:

  • NSW: Anna Bay, Bonnells Bay, Buff Point, Caves Beach, Dubbo, Forresters Beach, Inverell, Merewether, Mudgee, Muswellbrook, Narromine, Orange, Parkes, Port Macquarie, San Remo, Thurgoona, Wamberal, Wellington, Windradyne, Wyoming, Wyong
  • VIC: Bell Park, Cape Paterson, Diamond Creek, Doreen, Drysdale, Echuca, Greenvale, Hamlyn Heights, Jan Juc, Lara, McCrae, Mildura, Norlane, Rosebud, Sale, Taylors Lakes, Torquay, Whittlesea, Wonthaggi, Yarra Glen
  • QLD: Avoca, Biloela, Caboolture, Coolum Beach, Deception Bay, Frenchville, Goondiwindi, Lammermoor, Mango Hill, Narangba, Taranganba
  • SA: Davoren Park, Greenwith, Smithfield
  • WA: Dianella, Edgewater, Ferndale, Gosnells, Hamilton Hill, High Wycombe, Hillarys, Lynwood, Morley, Noranda, Padbury, Port Kennedy, Spearwood, Stratton, Swan View, Wanneroo, Willetton

Quarterly results

NBN Co also released its financial results for the three months ended 30 September 2021, or its Q1 FY2022, saying it was in line with its full year guidance.

The company reported $1.25 billion in revenue for the period, up 17 percent year over year, while EBITDA was $714 million, up 600 percent from $102 million last year.

It also reported $86 million in subscriber payments to Telstra and Optus, which is down from $469 million in Q1 FY2021. NBN Co expects these payments to cease by FY2024.

New connections during the period were 110,000 premises, with total activations reaching 8.3 million by 30 September 2021.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
katherine dyer nbn co telco

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal

Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal
ACCC warns of potential cartels in Govt procurement

ACCC warns of potential cartels in Govt procurement
Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity

Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity
Dell spins off VMware to shareholders

Dell spins off VMware to shareholders

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?