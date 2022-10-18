NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co has announced the next suburbs where an additional 300,000 homes and businesses will be eligible to upgrade from Fibre to the Node (FTTN) to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP).

The network provider named over 160 new suburbs across all states and territories.

These upgrades are following NBN Co’s 2020 announcement stating they would spend $3.5 billion to progressively upgrade 2 million premises with FTTN, fibre to the curb (FTTC) and hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connections to full fibre by 2023.

NBN Co chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer said, “We are working to unlock new social and economic benefits by pushing fibre deeper into communities. In addition to the inherent speed benefits offered by Fibre to the Premises, these full fibre connections significantly reduce the number of copper connections in our network.”

“Customers living and working in two million premises currently served by Fibre to the Node (FTTN) will become eligible to upgrade to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP),” Dyer said.

To trigger a full fibre upgrade, eligible customers will need to place an order with a participating retailer for a plan based on an eligible wholesale speed tier, including nbn Home Fast or higher.

In March 2020, NBN Co announced that the first 50,000 customers served by FTTN had become eligible to upgrade to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP). Previous suburbs and localities were also revealed in February 2021, May 2021, September 2021, November 2021 and NBN Co started rolling out upgrades in August 2021.

Following the identification of upgrade areas, NBN Co undertakes detailed design and construction of the local fibre network extensions, which can generally take around 12 to 18 months to complete.

Since the start of their rollout, NBN Co has averaged around 50,000 FTTN premises upgraded to full fibre eligibilty per month. The company aims to make 550,000 FTTN premises eligible to upgrade to FTTP by the end of 2022, and up to 2 million FTTN premises eligible to upgrade to FTTP by the end of 2023.

“We are on track to achieve our goal of enabling around 8 million premises, or up to 75 per cent of homes and businesses on the fixed line network, to access nbn’s highest residential speed tiers with wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps by the end of 2023,” Dyer said.

Earlier this year in May, NBN Co reported $3.8 billion in revenue for the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year, a 10 percent jump from the corresponding period last year. NBN attributed this strong performance to a growth in activations and customers upgrading to higher speed tiers.

The new suburbs and towns are as follows, sorted by state or territory:

New South Wales: Aberglasslyn, Batehaven, Berowra Heights, Bowral, Brookvale, Catalina, Charmhaven, Collaroy, Cooks Hill*, Corlette*, Corowa, Cowra, Cronulla, Culburra Beach, Deniliquin, Eleebana, Flinders, Griffith, Hamilton South, Hamlyn Terrace, Hillvue, Katoomba, Kooringal, Lake Munmorah, Lambton, Lavington, Lennox Head*, Mardi, Moree, Narara, Noraville, North Albury, Parramatta, Port Kembla, Sanctuary Point, Saratoga, Shoalhaven Heads, Surf Beach, Tweed Heads West, Vincentia, Wagga Wagga, Waratah, Woongarrah, Yamba*

Australian Capital Territory: Ainslie, Braddon, Charnwood, Dunlop, Macgregor, O’Connor*

Victoria: Bairnsdale, Burnside Heights, Capel Sound, Castlemaine, Corio, Crib Point, Delahey, Dromana, East Bendigo, Golden Square, Inverloch, Kennington, Koo Wee Rup, Moe, Newcomb, North Bendigo, Safety Beach, Spring Gully, St Albans Park, Strathdale, Wallan, Wendouree, Whittington

Queensland: Airlie Beach, Aroona, Banksia Beach, Beerwah, Berserker, Bongaree, Bucasia, Buddina, Carindale, Cashmere, Emerald, Gatton, Gracemere, Gympie, Holloways Beach, Kings Beach, Kuluin, Laidley, Little Mountain, Moranbah, Nambour, North Lakes, North Mackay, Peregian Springs, Pimpama, Rasmussen, Reedy Creek, Sandstone Point, Urangan, Wilsonton, Wilsonton Heights, Windaroo

South Australia: Aberfoyle Park, Blakeview, Clearview, Hahndorf, Hallet Cove, Happy Valley, Mount Barker, North Haven, Northfield, Ottoway, Park Holme, Pooraka, Sheidow Park, Willaston, Wingfield, Woodcroft

Western Australia: Australind, Beechboro, Beeliar, Bennett Springs, Byford, Camillo, Caversham, Clarkson, Cooloongup, Currambine, Dawesville, Doubleview, Duncraig, Eaton, Hamersley, Hammond Park, Hocking, Iluka, Jandakot, Joondalup, Kardinya, Kinross, Koondoola, Lake Coogee, Leschenault, Madeley, Merriwa, Mindarie, North Beach, Orelia, Parkwood, Parmelia, Piara Waters, Quinns Rock, Success, West Busselton, Wilson, Yangebup

Tasmania: Brighton, Longford, Shearwater, West Ulverston