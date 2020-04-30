NBN Co extends extra bandwidth for two more months

NBN Co has extended its offer to provide up to 40 per cent additional capacity to retail service providers at no extra cost for two more months.

As reported by CRN sister site iTnews, the network provider boosted bandwidth, or connectivity virtual circuit (CVC), in March by up to 40 percent without extra cost from March to May 2020. NBN Co has since extended it to include June and July.

The temporary increase in download data limits for NBN SkyMuster to 90GB has also been extended to July.

NBN Co chief customer officer for residential Brad Whitcomb said, “We are extending these offers by another two billing periods because we know how crucial it is for the nation to have access to reliable and fast broadband services as Australians continue to work, study and be entertained at home.”

“Whether it’s through this additional up to 40 per cent capacity available to internet retailers at no extra cost, our support for Sky Muster customers, or the $150 million of financial relief and assistance we recently announced to help keep low-income households and small and medium businesses facing hardship stay connected, nbn is here to support internet providers and Australians through this pandemic.”

The decision to extend the CVC boost came as NBN Co found that data demand is continuing to track above pre-COVID-19 levels.

From 20 April to 26 April, peak download throughput, the measure of data flowing through the nbn access network, during daytime business hours increased by 18 per cent to 9.2 terabits per second (Tbps) compared to the last week of February.

The peak download throughput on the main wholesale service recorded in the early evening hours from 20 April increased 17 percent to 11.5Tbps compared to the pre-COVID-19 baseline, while the peak download throughput on the main wholesale service in the evening busy hours increased by 13 percent to 12.5Tbps.

“These metrics show that while broadband use has significantly increased during this pandemic, we have also seen network demand settle into a new range where usage remains at higher levels throughout the day, compared to the pre COVID-19 baseline,” Whitcomb said.

“We are seeing increased demand for higher speeds as customers reassess their demands during social isolation and make sure they have the broadband service to support it.”