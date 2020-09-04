NBN Co extends free bandwidth boost once again

NBN Co has extended its free extra bandwidth for the third time since it was first enacted earlier this year.

The boost, which gives retail service providers an extra 40 percent increase in connectivity virtual circuit (CVC) capacity, was supposed to end on 19 September 2020 but has since been extended to 30 November.

The network provider also extended its offer to increase the fair use thresholds for its SkyMuster service to 90GB of wholesale download data to the same date.

Another offer extended was NBN Co’s Education Assistance offer, where unconnected low-income households with online schooling needs can get free access to the NBN via a 25/5 Mbps plan, which will run until 15 January 2021.

The Illuminate program for first timers has also been expanded, offering a 50 percent discount to premises that have not yet connected to NBN and have passed 18 months since their premises was able to connect, or have disconnected after having an active service and have been inactive for more than six months.

NBN Co chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb said the extensions followed feedback from retail service providers over the past few weeks.

“We have decided to extend our offer of additional capacity for another 10 weeks and will be extending further measures to help make broadband even more affordable and accessible to low-income households,” he said.

“We also recognise that many Australian households are under financial pressure, particularly low-income households. Therefore, we are concentrating our efforts to help lower-income households continue to have access to affordable broadband services.

“To date, NBN Co has invested heavily to support the industry through various measures such as the wholesale pricing and inclusion changes over the past nine months and we have maintained the offer of additional capacity for seven months to help internet providers adjust to changes in demand.”