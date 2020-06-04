NBN Co extends free extra bandwidth offer to August

NBN Co has extended its offer to provide retail service providers (RSPs) with free extra bandwidth until August.

The network provider said it is on track to provide more than $40 million in financial relief as the extra Connectivity Virtual Circuit (CVC) offer goes on for a fifth month. NBN Co started the offer in March, giving RSPs 40 percent more CVC capacity to meet increased demand.

The extra 90GB data limit for NBN Sky Muster customers has also been extended to the end of August.

NBN Co chief customer officer for residential Brad Whitcomb said, “We are proud to have supported the telecommunications industry and the nation through this pandemic as Australians increasingly relied on their home broadband connections for work, study and entertainment.”

“While we must all remain vigilant to keep the spread of COVID-19 contained, we are encouraged that social distancing restrictions are easing and many Australians are starting to enjoy a more normal way of life again,” he added.

NBN Co said the decision to end the offer comes as average data volumes are showing signs of slowing down from March and April, when the lockdowns were at their peak.

“In recent weeks we have seen data demand on nbn’s main wholesale network settle into a new normal as more Australians head back to work and school. Since the start of March, nbn has added over 400,000 new connections and there has been three months of normal usage growth,” Whitcomb said.

“Just as it is important that the nation, businesses and schools get back to a more normal way of life, it is important that internet providers also have the certainty they need to get back to their usual operations.”