NBN Co extends free extra CVC offer for another month

NBN Co has once again extended its offer to provide retail service providers (RSPs) with 40 percent free extra bandwidth until 19 September.

This would be the network provider’s third time to extend the offer, which was originally set to just run from March to May 2020. The extra CVC offer was first extended to July, then to August, before extending to September.

NBN Co said the extended offer would give retail service providers (RSPs) four more weeks to adjust to the growth in data demand and provision their capacity accordingly.

NBN Co chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb said, “This is the right thing to do. We trust the data capacity initiative will first and foremost support Australians’ heightened need for secure, high-speed access to broadband services at this critical time and, secondly, help give internet retailers the time and financial relief they need to adapt to their customers’ changing data demands.”

“It is also important to recognise that the underlying annual growth in data demand has maintained a consistent trajectory, and it is this sustained growth, aside from any COVID-19 related impact, that requires a long-term, well-considered, industry-wide response.”

NBN Co said the extra CVC has resulted in close to $80 million worth of “financial relief credit”.

The company also extended the fair use thresholds for its Sky Muster satellite service to 90GB to 30 September.