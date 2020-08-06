NBN Co launches partner finder service

NBN Co has launched its Partner Finder service to help connect its business customers to its channel partners.

Built into the NBN Co website, the service aims to connect business customers that may require comprehensive support and assistance to migrate to the NBN network.

NBN Co said the service could help business customers ensure a smooth transition to the network, minimise risk, be able to choose the right NBN plan, be able to choose the right equipment and systems, navigate the NBN network and get started on digitising their businesses.

The service is part of NBN Co’s dedicated program, the ICT channel program, to help equip channel partners with the knowledge and tools to support businesses transition to the NBN network.

The program was launched in 2018, recruiting 3300 program participants across 1400 channel partner organisations. Out of all the participants, 2000 were certified as business NBN advisers, giving them access to training, tools and support.

NBN Co general manager for business channels Keith Masterton said: “As the NBN’s purpose evolves to lifting the digital capability of Australia, channel partners play a critical role in helping small and mid-tier organisations get the most benefit out of our high-speed broadband infrastructure.”

“Our business NBN accredited advisers are here to help small and medium businesses to embrace and invest in technology for better business performance leveraging the nbn™ network.”

Some 500 channel partners have also earned business accreditation, along with “business NBN accredited adviser” branding and marketing support.

NBN Co said there were “several thousand” small medium business customer sites now supported via the ICT Channel program.