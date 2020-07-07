NBN Co launches wholesale satellite disaster recovery product

NBN Co has launched a disaster recovery service for its business NBN satellite service customers.

The wholesale service is designed to provide business continuity with a business-grade service during an outage of the primary NBN service.

The product was introduced to support backup solutions for businesses in rural and remote regions, which can suffer outages when hit by extreme conditions.

NBN Co said the service was designed to replicate the business NBN Satellite Service Virtual ISP (VISP) product, which is configurable with the primary service to activate during an outage to support critical services by the service provider.

NBN chief development officer of regional development and engagement Gavin Williams said: “NBN Co is pleased to announce the launch of the nbn Business Satellite Disaster Recovery Service, a wholesale service designed to provide businesses with access to a business-grade back-up service during extreme climate conditions.”

“We observed floods and fires faced by rural and regional Australians, making it crucial for us to offer a product designed to provide access to business-grade connectivity for critical business operations. The Disaster Recovery service can be configured in conjunction with the primary service to activate when an outage has been detected.”

NBN Co last year launched new business-grade satellite products to help lift the digital capability of regional and remote areas, including VISP, Access Bandwidth Service and IoT solutions.

The company said it was committed to providing a range of wholesale business-grade products across all NBN technologies for a range of business needs.

“NBN Co understands the importance of connectivity, especially for businesses with a wide range of business tools and applications that depend upon fast broadband. We seek to deliver a range of wholesale services to support rural and remote businesses that help them to be resilient to harsh conditions that could be faced by rural and remote Australians,” Williams said.