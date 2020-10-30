NBN Co opens disaster response hub in regional NSW

By on
NBN Co opens disaster response hub in regional NSW

NBN Co has officially opened its first Local Community Hub in Batemans Bay on the southern coast of New South Wales.

The network provider invested $460,000 in the facility, which was built to support recovery efforts from the 2019 bushfires and prepare the community for any upcoming natural disasters.

In the announcement, communications minister Paul Fletcher said face-to-face engagement with NBN Co “would help support local residents and businesses recover and realise the benefits that fast broadband can provide”.

“Fast, reliable, and resilient connectivity has never been more important to regional Australia and the Batemans Bay Community Hub will provide residents and businesses with a great opportunity to be at the forefront of this revolution,” he said.

“The Hub will foster local business innovation with NBN Co demonstrating the tailored support and solutions available to communities, with businesses able to try out the latest technology.”

Fletcher added the investment would also stimulate regional jobs and economic growth by offering local businesses improved digital capability.

