NBN Co plans two new speed tiers on wireless network

NBN Co intends to introduce two new speed tiers on its fixed wireless network, pushing a “wholesale peak information rate” of up to 325Mbps.

The capability of the network to support higher speeds was briefly mentioned during a senate estimates hearing last week.

Following a consultation with providers and consumer groups, NBN Co indicated it has resolved to introduce two new higher speed tiers for fixed wireless.

‘Home fast’ - which is how NBN Co brands its 100/20Mbps product for fixed-line - will be offered on fixed wireless, with a construct of “a wholesale peak information rate of 100–130Mbps download speed and an upload speed of 8–20Mbps”.

Meanwhile, a ‘home superfast’ tier will be introduced that is “capable of delivering a wholesale peak information rate of 200–325Mbps download speed and an upload speed of 8–20Mbps.”

The speeds are to be enabled under an upgrade and expansion program for the fixed wireless network, which had promised to deliver speeds in excess of 100Mbps.

Introduction of the new tiers is currently in planning.

"It is an important step to ensure we get the products and features right before we launch them," executive general manager for fixed wireless and satellite Jason Ashton said in a statement. 

"By introducing new high-speed tiers for fixed wireless, we are clearing the way for more people in Australia to experience the power and capability of the nbn network."

