NBN Co quietly releases instant quotes for FTTP upgrade

NBN Co has quietly launched the free instant quotes on its website for customers interested in upgrading their NBN connections to fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP).

As reported by CRN sibling site iTnews, the network provider first announced plans to revamp the user-pays upgrade scheme in September 2020, including the instant online quote.

The free quotes can be accessed through the NBN Co website under the Technology Choice Program after filling in a form asking for your home or business address and contact details.

NBN Co then emails users links to the online quote, including links to proceed to either an individual or group application for the upgrade.

A number of Twitter users have tried getting quotes, with amounts ranging from as low as $2000 to upwards of $20,000 depending on the existing NBN technology in their premises.

looks like nbn co just released their new tech choice quote system where you can get an instant quote to upgrade your address to FTTPhttps://t.co/xqNmDX3qOQ pic.twitter.com/NEtCSNHDQ8 — ken tsang (@jxeeno) November 30, 2020

This journalist also submitted an application, and was quoted more than $10,000 to upgrade an HFC connection for an apartment unit in the south side of Sydney.

NBN Co also put a disclaimer saying some quotes would not be available online, with some needing an additional assessment.

The network provider also detailed what is included in the quoted cost, specifically the work involved in the design, construction, testing and activation of the new connection. The quote is based on the complexity of construction needed in a user’s unique scenario.