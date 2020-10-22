NBN Co to drop wholesale prices to push customer upgrades

NBN Co has announced plans to get more customers to move up to higher-speed broadband plans through its new ‘Focus on Fast’ campaign.

The network provider plans to offer additional data inclusions and wholesale pricing rebates on higher-speed tiers, as well as extra CVC capacity credits to retail service providers (RSPs).

NBN Co said it would bring forward the release of additional CVC data inclusions on its 100/40 Mbps, Home Fast, Home Superfast and Home Ultrafast bundle discounts to 1 December 2020 for RSPs who enter into the fourth version of NBN Co’s Wholesale Broadband Agreement.

As a sales and upgrade incentive, NBN Co will offer wholesale pricing rebates to RSPs starting 1 February 2021, which will be applicable for up to six months.

The rebates aim to provide additional discounts to RSPs for upgrades to the 50 Mbps speed tier and certain key bundle discounts, including 100/40 Mbps, Home Fast, Home Superfast and Home Ultrafast plans.

NBN Co will also continue offering additional CVC capacity at no extra cost after the COVID-19 offer expires on 30 November 2020, through a two-month transition credit that tapers gradually.

Chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb said, “We are pleased to support internet retailers and their customers during the pandemic as more people work, study and stream entertainment content at home. The NBN network continues to perform well and by offering the additional COVID-19 CVC Credit to internet retailers at no extra cost for nine months, we have provided an important shock absorber to the industry. This has given internet retailers time to adjust to growth in data demand.

“Increasing numbers of customers are choosing to upgrade to higher speed plans, and these measures provide additional value and incentives for retailers to help customers to upgrade to higher speed plans that may be better suited to their needs.”