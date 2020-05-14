NBN demand remains strong despite traffic dip

NBN Co has reported strong demand for both data and new service connections has continued as Australians continue working and studying from home.

Weekly download throughput was down slightly on the previous week to 12.6 terabits per second (Tbps) from a record high of 13.9 Tbps the previous week.

Despite the dip, the figure represents a 14 percent increase from the last week of February which constitutes NBN Co’s pre-COVID-19 baseline.

Upload throughput also reached 1 Tbps on 5 May during its evening busy hours, compared to a peak of 1.05 Tbps the previous week.

Compared to the pre-COVID-19 baseline, upload throughput is up 30 percent, with early evening hours up 43 percent and daytime business hours up 93 percent.

NBN Co chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb said households are still dependent on the NBN network despite some easing of social distancing measures in some states and territories.

“More than 7 million homes and businesses are now connected to the NBN, and we continue to add thousands more every week,” Whitcomb said.

“Despite these challenging times, our field technicians and delivery partners across Australia continue to roll out the network, connect premises and quickly repair any faults that may arise, and we are pleased to report that faults across the network are at an all-time low.”