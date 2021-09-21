NCS Australia names ex-Optus, Telstra exec Nicole Key as sales, marketing boss

By on
NCS Australia names ex-Optus, Telstra exec Nicole Key as sales, marketing boss
Nicole Key (NCS)

Managed services provider NCS Australia has appointed Nicole Key to the position of director of sales and marketing.

Key joins the Singapore-headquartered company from sister company Optus, where she led sales and operations teams at its services unit Optus Enterprise, including her most recent stint as business development lead. NCS and Optus are owned by Singapore telecommunications giant SingTel.

In her new role at NCS, Key is expected to bring her experience and network to the fold and build a customer first strategy aiming at driving the company's sales practice.

“We are excited to have Nicole joining NCS and are looking forward to her bringing both experience and energy to our team that will propel us forward - especially during the high growth phase NCS is currently experiencing following the launch of our local NCS NEXT Cloud Centre of Excellence and recent acquisitions in Australia,” NCS Australia head of NEXT Solutions Andre Conti said.

The appointment coincides with NCS’s announcement of three acquisitions across Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. The Australian company acquired was Melbourne-based Riley, a cloud-based solutions consultancy.

Speaking on her appointment, Key said, “It’s an exciting time to be joining NCS, as we build the future of a business designed to bring real innovation and customer-led digital transformation.”

“I am passionate about what we can achieve together with our clients, so stay tuned for many exciting announcements and proud moments that we have coming your way soon, especially around our acquisitions, commitment to sustainability and bringing digital jobs to the Australian market.”

Key originally joined Optus in 2017 as Victorian enterprise sales manager after more than nine years at rival Telstra. She also briefly worked at fintech services company illion from 2018 to 2019, and later ran a business consulting venture, before returning to Optus in 2020.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ncs nicole key optus services

Partner Content

How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Uniti addresses director's insider trading charge

Uniti addresses director's insider trading charge
Ex-Vocus chairman charged with insider trading

Ex-Vocus chairman charged with insider trading
Telstra Purple to merge telco, cloud, security

Telstra Purple to merge telco, cloud, security
Nextgen creates head of cybersecurity role

Nextgen creates head of cybersecurity role

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?