NCS Australia, Swinburne Uni team up for skills training

NCS Australia has signed a partnership with Swinburne University to deliver new IT skills training for the latter’s undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

The partnership is part of Swinburne’s graduate School of Entrepreneurship program, which provides theory and practical experiences for students to help them thrive in the IT industry.

The program includes student placements, internships and international workplace exposure as part of its direct access to NCS Singtel and its 12,000 strong workforce across APAC.

“Education is critical and I’m extremely excited about the possibilities that can come from one of the most innovative Universities in the world collaborating with a global innovation leader like NCS,” NCS NEXT global co-lead Tristan Sternson said.

“We share the same ambition to develop local talent, create lasting impact and help change the narrative about the tech skills shortage."

"With this program we’re also in a unique position to not only champion great talent in Australia but also build close connections between Australia and the rest of the APAC region, empowering further skills training and career opportunities.”

Swinburne University of Technology director of industry engagement at the School of Business, Law & Entrepreneurship Alexander Kaiser said the collaboration with NCS Australia enables us to offer top-tier education tailored for today's graduates.

"We are an innovative university that continually evolves to ensure our students receive the finest education and gain access to industry experts, both locally and internationally," Kaiser said.

“Our programs are meticulously crafted with the future in mind. With over a century of experience, we are committed to co-creating and delivering transformative education through robust industry involvement, social inclusivity, and a resolute drive for positive impact across our undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.”

