NEC Australia achieves Cisco Secure Access Designation

Systems integrator NEC Australia has received Cisco’s Secure Access Designation’ for its software defined network (SDN) solution, becoming the second partner in Australia to achieve the designation.

NEC’s SDN aims to assist businesses in managing intricate campus environments while addressing objectives and challenges, such as manual configuration, lack of visibility and limited scalability.

The designation means that NEC have built the services specifically to support customer’s Cisco platform.

It uses Cisco’s Digital Network Architecture (DNA), Cisco Software-Defined Access (SDA), and Network Virtualisation.

NEC have met all the requirements to achieve the certification, including an independent audit from Cisco.

The IT company's national portfolio manager, Pankit Mehta, said that the latest recognition from Cisco reinforces the strong partnership both organisations have established.

“We are really pleased to announce that NEC has received Cisco’s Secure Access Designation’ as it augments our joint ability to deploy the latest and greatest solutions across each area of business including marketing, operations, delivery and sales.”

Cisco’s managing director partner, routes to market and SMB sales, Rodney Hamill, said: “we are proud of our partner in NEC and their commitment to providing expert management to help our customers make the most of these solutions and ultimately support them as they drive business outcomes.”

Earlier this month, NEC said it would launch its new Australian Centre of Excellence in digital government in Perth.

The same week, NEC announced winners of the Unified Communications Channel Partner of the Year 2022-23 Awards, with eight Aussie channel partners taking home awards.

In June, the company partnered with telco provider CommsPlus Distribution to supply its solutions across Australia.

NEC also appointed Ayala Domani as its vice president of technology and innovation, as part of the company’s growth plans for its senior leadership team.