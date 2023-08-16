NEC Australia deploys voice comms for Kastoria Bus Lines

Melbourne-based Kastoria Bus Lines has tapped NEC Australia to deploy its integrated Push to Talk/PTT (PTToC) voice communications service.

Kastoria, whose bus lines service Melbourne's northwestern suburbs, sought to improve communication and real time data across its fleet of 170 buses, while also ensuring its buses and operations align with the Victorian government’s vision for safe, efficient and smart travel.

The solution, called Smart Mobility Platform, includes hardware from partner Impulse Wireless to provide integrated vehicle tracking and communications. Impulse’s call bank service was also integrated into NEC’s Smart Mobility Operations Console providing a single point for communications with and monitoring of fleets.

NEC Australia head of smart ticketing and mass solutions Mark Messenger said the PTToC technology was delivering positive outcomes for both the organisation and its bus passengers.

“This partnership with Kastoria Bus Lines celebrates the Victorian government’s emphasis on creating smarter transport solutions, and faster and more reliable networks,” Messenger said.

NEC said the deployment took some six months to complete with pilots in a staged approach. The implementation was staggered to ensure minimal disruption to Kastoria’s business operations.

The deployment started with the school bus fleet, the route buses and then the support vehicles.

Kastoria general manager Andrew Chan said the technology brought the company’s fleet into the 21st century.

“Kastoria has taken one step forward into a brighter future by partnering with NEC Australia since early 2022 and installing the industry leading PTToC technology in March 2023,” Chan said.

“Our decision to work with NEC Australia is a demonstration of best practice bus operations and aligns with the government’s vision for safe, efficient and smarter travel for our passengers and the broader community.”

