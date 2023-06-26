NEC Australia partners with CommsPlus Distribution

Systems integrator NEC Australia has partnered with telco provider CommsPlus Distribution to supply its solutions across Australia.

CommsPlus Distribution will be responsible for supplying NEC’S UNIVERGE BLUE cloud suite of unified communications, integrated contact centre and collaboration solutions and its on-premise solutions.

NEC Australia head of strategic portfolios for UC, collaborations and display David Saliba said the partnership with CommsPlus Distribution represents a major step in cementing NEC’s place as a leader in the supply of unified communications and contact centre solutions.

“Our latest partner arrangement with CommsPlus Distribution aligns with our objective to expand our market reach and partner base."

"The partnership will also provide NEC with an improved ability to support and enhance customer and employee experience,” Saliba said.

“At NEC, we believe that success is achieved when our partners maintain focus on customer outcomes while we maintain the cloud infrastructure, an approach we take towards all our partnerships.”

NEC has also appointed Steve Williams as its new channel program manager.

Based in Brisbane, he will be responsible for the expansion and growth of NEC’s local partner and distributor program, which is underpinned by its UCaaS and CCaaS offerings.

NEC said Williams brings extensive channel knowledge to the position, with over two decades of experience.

Williams moved from his role at Intermedia Cloud Communications where he worked as strategic account director for ANZ from 2022 to 2023.

He previously worked at Avaya as its channel strategy and partnerships director for ANZ from 2014 to 2022.