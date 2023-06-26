NEC Australia partners with CommsPlus Distribution

By on
NEC Australia partners with CommsPlus Distribution
Steve Williams, NEC Australia.

Systems integrator NEC Australia has partnered with telco provider CommsPlus Distribution to supply its solutions across Australia.

CommsPlus Distribution will be responsible for supplying NEC’S UNIVERGE BLUE cloud suite of unified communications, integrated contact centre and collaboration solutions and its on-premise solutions.

NEC Australia head of strategic portfolios for UC, collaborations and display David Saliba said the partnership with CommsPlus Distribution represents a major step in cementing NEC’s place as a leader in the supply of unified communications and contact centre solutions.

“Our latest partner arrangement with CommsPlus Distribution aligns with our objective to expand our market reach and partner base."

"The partnership will also provide NEC with an improved ability to support and enhance customer and employee experience,” Saliba said.

“At NEC, we believe that success is achieved when our partners maintain focus on customer outcomes while we maintain the cloud infrastructure, an approach we take towards all our partnerships.”

NEC has also appointed Steve Williams as its new channel program manager.

Based in Brisbane, he will be responsible for the expansion and growth of NEC’s local partner and distributor program, which is underpinned by its UCaaS and CCaaS offerings.

NEC said Williams brings extensive channel knowledge to the position, with over two decades of experience.

Williams moved from his role at Intermedia Cloud Communications where he worked as strategic account director for ANZ from 2022 to 2023.

He previously worked at Avaya as its channel strategy and partnerships director for ANZ from 2014 to 2022.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
commsplus commsplus distribution david saliba distribution nec nec australia paul bailye software

Partner Content

What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

SmartPay investigates data breach

SmartPay investigates data breach
Dell announces new incentives program for partners

Dell announces new incentives program for partners
Lenovo names Luke Skinner as ANZ channel lead

Lenovo names Luke Skinner as ANZ channel lead
Lendlease signs multi-year deal with Optus

Lendlease signs multi-year deal with Optus

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?