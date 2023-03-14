NEC Australia partners with Exabeam for SecOps

Systems integrator NEC Australia has partnered with security analytics vendor Exabeam to advance security operations in the Australian market, providing threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) services.

NEC’s managed security information and event management (SIEM) and extended detection and response (XDR) services will leverage Exabeam Security Operations Platform to provide a cloud-scale solution.

Through this partnership, NEC’s SIEM + XDR solution will be powered by Exabeam.

It is designed to provide a constant endpoint to cloud security monitoring for NEC clients and also for the global IT company's own network in Australia, along with systems infrastructure, plus cloud services and more.

NEC’s managed service supports government and enterprise customers to gain extended visibility, detailed user and entity analysis, and effective threat detection and response across all areas of their IT environments.

These services aim to identify suspicious behaviour through real-time visibility of threats mapped to the global threat landscape.

Exabeam’s platform includes real-time and historical cloud log correlation, security log management and powerful behaviour analytics that leverage threat intelligence to determine the security posture of an environment.

NEC Australia national portfolio manager security Connell Perera said that Exabeam was selected for the partnership after an extensive analysis of SIEM and XDR vendors.

“Exabeam enables NEC Australia to effectively manage exposure to cyberattacks across our customers’ distributed, complex networks whilst meeting regulatory and industry compliance requirements.”

“There is no doubt that Australia is facing a rise in cyberthreats," Exabeam vice president of sales APJ Gareth Cox said.

“It is essential for organisations to partner with a trusted, well-resourced service provider to counter these threats. It is an honour to work with NEC to help make that happen," Cox said.

In November 2022, NEC partnered with Vectra to deliver enhanced cyber security solutions to APAC enterprises.