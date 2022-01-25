NEC Australia tapped by property developer Celestino for 'smart city' tech in Sydney Science Park

Systems integrator NEC Australia has been tapped by property developer Celestino to provide “smart city” technology to its upcoming Sydney Science Park project.

NEC announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Celestino to “explore opportunities” to develop the park into “an internationally recognised epicentre for research, development, commercialisation and innovation”.

Sydney Science Park is a new 280-hectare mixed-use development around the under construction Western Sydney Airport, aiming to house some research, development and education facilities, as well as commercial and residential developments.

Some of the organisations that have expressed interest in opening operations in Sydney Science Park include the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO). UTS will build a research centre, the Centre of Innovation for Autonomous Mobility Services, while the CSIRO will build its first Urban Living Lab.

The partnership will look to identify the technology and processes to build out the development’s smart city features, including pilots for new products and services and integrating NEC’s offerings into the Sydney Science Park’s framework.

NEC Australia president and chief executive Mitsuhiro Murooka said the opportunity to work closely with Celestino on Sydney Science Park “aligns exactly” with NEC Australia’s ambitions and experience.

“This partnership underpins NEC Australia’s vision to create a sustainable, innovative and connected future. Working closely with Celestino will seek to create opportunities for NEC to demonstrate the power of our leading technology solutions and expertise across the education, health, smart cities and community safety sectors,” Murooka said.

“NEC brings over 150 years of global expertise to the development of Western Sydney Parkland City and through our growing ecosystem of partners, which now includes the industry-leading Celestino, we can help shape a more connected, sustainable and smart future for Australia.”

Celestino general manager for business development Duncan Challen said, “An integral part of delivering the vision for Sydney Science Park will be through the establishment of strategic and collaborative partnerships with researchers, innovators and high-tech industries.”

“Collaborations with world leading technology companies such as NEC will play an important role in shaping the design, development and operation of a truly world class smart city.”