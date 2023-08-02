NEC Australia to deploy Cisco networking at upcoming Footscray Hospital

By on
NEC Australia to deploy Cisco networking at upcoming Footscray Hospital
Artist rendering of upcoming Footscray Hospital

NEC Australia has been tapped by healthcare company Plenary Health to deploy Cisco technology to the under-construction Footscray Hospital.

The company will supply and install Cisco networking, security, data centre infrastructure and telephony systems facility to support the hospital’s digital transformation drive.

The hospital’s digital transformation aims to help deliver innovative solutions that enhance patient care and operational efficiency, leveraging the latest wireless network technologies supporting ‘real time location’ service and enhanced patient connectivity.

NEC Australia chief executive Jason Price said world-leading technology will be at the heart of the new facility.

"We are delighted to be involved in such an important project for the state of Victoria and its public health system,” Price said.

“NEC’s position as a trusted technology partner with expertise in supporting the healthcare sector played a pivotal role in our selection to deliver technology to the new Footscray Hospital.”

“We look forward to working with the new Footscray Hospital project team to deliver exceptional outcomes and contribute to the continued advancement of healthcare facilities in Victoria."

The new Footscray Hospital is set to be completed in 2024, and will house some 500 inpatient beds to help treat around 15,000 patients per year.

Its is being constructed by Multiplex and delivered by Plenary Health in partnership with the Victorian Health Building Authority and Western Health.

