NEC Australia’s UC channel group recognises partners

By on
NEC Australia&#8217;s UC channel group recognises partners

System integrator NEC Australia has announced winners of the Unified Communications (UC) Channel Partner of the Year 2022-23 Awards, with eight Aussie channel partners taking home awards.

According to NEC, the Channel Partner of the Year Awards acknowledges its top performing partners and recognises outstanding performance in sales revenue, collaboration, and strategic growth initiatives.

Melbourne-based telco system provider Zero 3 Communications nabbed two awards, including the Oceania Partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions for its third year, as well as the Victorian Channel Partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions.

Zero 3 Communications was recognised for its growth in sales, collaboration with NEC and positive customer service.

Also awarded in NEC Platform Solutions, Sydney-headquartered telco equipment supplier Easytel Group won NSW Channel Partner of the Year, while Brisbane-based telco wholesaler Telrex was named Queensland Channel Partner of the Year.

Telco solutions provider Arid Land Communications was awarded South Australian Partner of the Year; Perth-based UC provider Necall Voice & Data scored Western Australian Partner of the Year.

Meanwhile, Fiji-based Telecom Fiji won Export Partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions.

NEC Australia also announced its Partners of the Year for UNIVERGE BLUE Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS), which saw UC provider Datavoice Communications win Oceania Partner of the Year.

NSW-based telco equipment supplier Albury Telephone Systems and Adelaide-headquartered telco solutions provider Tech One Solutions & Services both scored Leading Partners of the Year for UNIVERGE BLUE UCaaS and CCaaS.

“The Partner of the Year awards continues to help NEC foster strong relationships with our partners, ultimately driving growth, creating value, and orchestrating a brighter world for our customers and businesses,” NEC Australia vice president of sales, Sam Iacono, said.

Last month, NEC Australia partnered with telco provider CommsPlus Distribution to supply its solutions across Australia.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
albury telephone systems arid land communications easytel nec australia nec platform solutions necall voice & data sam iacono tech one solutions & services telco telecom fiji telrex univerge blue zero 3 communications

Partner Content

What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Microsoft MSP, Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP, Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Datacom slides into the red

Datacom slides into the red
The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards
TD Synnex chief executive on current challenging market

TD Synnex chief executive on current challenging market
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8

Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?