NEC Australia’s UC channel group recognises partners

System integrator NEC Australia has announced winners of the Unified Communications (UC) Channel Partner of the Year 2022-23 Awards, with eight Aussie channel partners taking home awards.

According to NEC, the Channel Partner of the Year Awards acknowledges its top performing partners and recognises outstanding performance in sales revenue, collaboration, and strategic growth initiatives.

Melbourne-based telco system provider Zero 3 Communications nabbed two awards, including the Oceania Partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions for its third year, as well as the Victorian Channel Partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions.

Zero 3 Communications was recognised for its growth in sales, collaboration with NEC and positive customer service.

Also awarded in NEC Platform Solutions, Sydney-headquartered telco equipment supplier Easytel Group won NSW Channel Partner of the Year, while Brisbane-based telco wholesaler Telrex was named Queensland Channel Partner of the Year.

Telco solutions provider Arid Land Communications was awarded South Australian Partner of the Year; Perth-based UC provider Necall Voice & Data scored Western Australian Partner of the Year.

Meanwhile, Fiji-based Telecom Fiji won Export Partner of the Year for NEC Platform Solutions.

NEC Australia also announced its Partners of the Year for UNIVERGE BLUE Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS), which saw UC provider Datavoice Communications win Oceania Partner of the Year.

NSW-based telco equipment supplier Albury Telephone Systems and Adelaide-headquartered telco solutions provider Tech One Solutions & Services both scored Leading Partners of the Year for UNIVERGE BLUE UCaaS and CCaaS.

“The Partner of the Year awards continues to help NEC foster strong relationships with our partners, ultimately driving growth, creating value, and orchestrating a brighter world for our customers and businesses,” NEC Australia vice president of sales, Sam Iacono, said.

Last month, NEC Australia partnered with telco provider CommsPlus Distribution to supply its solutions across Australia.