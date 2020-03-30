NEC bolsters government, enterprise capabilities with BMC Software

NEC Australia has partnered with service assurance software vendor BMC software to bolster its service offerings to government and enterprise clients.

NEC has added BMC’s Helix cognitive service management platform to strengthen its core service management offering, while also integrating BMC’s service assurance technologies.

Helix is a cloud-based end-to-end IT service management platform that helps IT and business users eliminate silos, make better-informed decisions, and future-proof the service and operations experience.

“We have an ambitious vision for transformation, both internally and for our customers,” NEC Australia general manager Martin Braithwaite said.

“BMC’s strong technical capabilities, along with their team’s passion and flexibility, made it clear they were the right partner for that journey.”

Braithwaite added that NEC will engage with BMC “more holistically” to onboard the new service capabilities quicker. “That includes increased responsiveness because of more tightly integrated service management and service operations delivery capabilities. It also strengthens our ability to lead and guide our customers through their own digital journeys,” he added.

BMC was chosen following a three-month tender process, citing the company’s flexible financial modelling as a factor.

BMC ANZ country manager Ian White said the financial model was part of a broader commitment to customer experience.

“Once we understood NEC’s strategic imperatives, challenges and vision, it was clear that we needed to present a range of tailored solutions,” White said.

“Ultimately, this new partnership will not only help to transform NEC’s operations and service delivery but also those of the many government agencies, businesses and other organisations who rely on NEC’s first-class services.”