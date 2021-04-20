NEC delivers digital services platform to Australia’s largest prison

NEC Australia worked with Aruba and Serco to deploy a digital services platform for Clarence Correctional Centre, Australia’s largest prison.

The new Aruba-based system improves surveillance of inmate activity and allows for digital privileges for selected inmates thanks to Core System’s Pathway platform.

The ICT Systems and managed services include telephony, voice and video gateways, end-point devices, operator services and inmate digital services (IDS) which will allow public services provider Serco to deploy third-party applications, programs and digital content.

“We are proud to develop and implement the most advanced digital services platform for Clarence Correctional Centre, keeping security guards, staff and inmates safe,” said NEC Australia managed services vice president Milan Djuricic.

As part of the offering, inmates who practice acceptable social behaviours will be granted access to self-service technology, such as secure networks, managed family communication and internal cashless banking resources.

“The new inmate self-service software, ‘Pathway’, implemented in Clarence Correctional Centre provides inmates with an opportunity to develop valuable digital skills and prepare for release back into the community and contributes to improved rehabilitation and reintegration by enabling inmates to take responsibility for day-to-day activities and providing access to secure communication with their family and support networks,” said Core Systems chief executive Patricia O’Hagan MBE.

Djuricic added, “We believe technology can play an important role to play in enabling society and the implementation of this new digital platform is designed to do just that. As a global company that has built a reputation for world-leading advances in communications technology and through collaboration with the likes of Aruba, we are proud of what we have delivered at the Clarence Correctional Centre.

"We have a desire to equip offenders for a seamless and positive re-entry into society upon their release. It is a win-win situation for everyone”.

Built and managed via public/private partnership, Clarence Correctional Centre is a 1,700-bed men’s and women’s facility situated in Northern NSW. It employs more than 600 staff and has been open since June 2020.

“Working with our key partners, we are proud to have delivered a solution that delivers state-of-the-art technology, connectivity and security at the facility. In today’s data-driven age, security and centralised visibility is critical to a strong network. With NEC Australia, we are driving innovation and providing staff with the digital tools needed to identify and resolve problems before they occur,” said Aruba South Pacific director Pat Devlin.