NEC names Ayala Domani as VP of technology and innovation

By on
Systems integrator NEC Australia has appointed Ayala Domani as its vice president of technology and innovation, as part of the company’s growth plans for its senior leadership team.

Based in Melbourne, Domani will be tasked with driving NECs overarching technology and innovation strategy and go to market portfolio development to incubate new and emerging solutions.

According to NEC, Domani will also be responsible for creating growth and driving innovation through technology, talent and new business models to meet the needs of customers, partner ecosystems and markets.

NEC hopes that “Domani will bring a wealth of global experience and strategic mindset to NEC’s technology and innovation team.”

Domani joins NEC after holding senior roles across innovation, future business and business to business (B2B) growth in several large Australian organisations.

She moves from her role as Officeworks’ general manager of B2B growth which she held since May 2022.

Prior to this position, Domani worked at AGL Energy as general manager of future business from 2019 to 2022, and at Telstra in several cloud and innovation leadership roles for 15 years.

NEC ANZ president and chief executive Jason Price said Domani will play a key role in shaping NEC Australia’s future.

“On behalf of everyone at NEC Australia, I would like to congratulate and welcome Ayala to our senior leadership team,” Price said.

“The breadth of knowledge and experience Ayala brings to NEC Australia will play a pivotal role in helping us execute our strategic vision while delivering world-class technology solutions and services to customers.

Domani said “as an organisation, NEC has consistently been a market leader in modernisation and innovation.”

“I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to drive long-term, sustainable growth and foster the incredible talent in the technology and innovation sector.”

