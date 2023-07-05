NEC to launch Centre of Excellence in Perth

System integrator NEC Australia has selected Perth as the location to launch its new Australian Centre of Excellence in digital government.

According to NEC, the Centre of Excellence will reinforce the organisation’s commitment to investing and driving successful outcomes working with the Western Australian Government, after over 30 years operating in the state.

NEC is scheduled to commence operation of the Centre of Excellence in mid-August and aims to increase its WA presence to more than 100 staff.

This will be in addition to the 100 employees across Australia currently providing services to the WA team, including the service desk, ICT support, sales and sales support, finance, marketing, communications and human resources.

NEC said a key part of its digital government offering is its case management, public-sector productivity platform and workflow solution WorkZone, which aims to reduce processing times for sharing information between jurisdictions.

NEC Australia chief executive, Jason Price, said Perth was the ideal market to establish its Australian Centre of Excellence.

“A key factor in our decision to select Perth was the significant resources and experience we have working alongside the Western Australian Government on a range of critical projects, and a shared appetite to improve outcomes and interactions between their citizens and agencies.”

“NEC has been a major services provider to the Western Australian Government over many years and has deep knowledge of our customers’ issues and recognition of the maturity of many government agencies in their digital transformation journey.”

“Working closely with our global Centre of Excellence in Denmark, Perth is perfectly placed to drive expansion across the nation and demonstrate NEC's digital government capabilities at scale.”

Earlier this week, NEC announced winners of the Unified Communications Channel Partner of the Year 2022-23 Awards, with eight Aussie channel partners taking home awards.