NetApp adds Dicker Data and Ingram Micro

NetApp

Data storage and management vendor NetApp has announced the addition of Dicker Data and Ingram Micro to its ANZ partner network, scrapping its existing partnership with Arrow Electronics.

On 1 November 2023, the company will transition from a dual-distributor model to having three distributers in the ANZ region, maintaining its partnership with Westcon-Comstor.

“NetApp is delighted to welcome Dicker Data and Ingram Micro to our network of distributors,” said Stephen Persoglia, Director of Partners at NetApp in ANZ.

“Having a triple-distributor model will solidify NetApp’s commitment to partner excellence within the Distribution Managed Partner Ecosystem, strengthening our commitment to providing opportunities of excellence for our partners.”

Dicker Data executive director Vlad Mitnovetski said that the company's partnership with NetApp will help spur digital transformation initiatives at ANZ businesses.

“I'm pleased to be welcoming NetApp to the Dicker Data ecosystem.

"NetApp's cutting-edge products align perfectly with our commitment to delivering the best technology solutions to our partners."

"This partnership will undoubtedly empower more businesses to optimise their data strategies and further accelerate the digital transformation of businesses across both Australia and New Zealand,” Mitnovetski said.

Ingram Micro's SVP Tim Ament said that the company's partnership with NetApp will help ANZ businesses leverage their data to drive growth.

“NetApp's solutions align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering top-tier technology solutions to our partners."

"This collaboration will undoubtedly fuel innovation and growth, empowering businesses to optimise their data management strategies,” Ament said.

"Our collaboration with NetApp underscores our dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions that drive business transformation."

 

 

arrow electronics dicker data distribution ingram micro netapp westcomcomstor

