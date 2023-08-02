NetApp brings new Partner Sphere program to ANZ

Data storage and management vendor NetApp has launched its new Partner Sphere partner program in Australia and New Zealand.

Partner Sphere replaces the existing Unified program.

It provides a unified engagement model where partners can move seamlessly between sell-to, sell-through and sell-with sales motions.

The new program aims to drive a partner-first culture that “creates an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation” to capture market share.

“It’s an honour to introduce our new partner program, Netapp Partner Sphere, to the market in Australia and New Zealand,” NetApp ANZ director of partners Stephen Persoglia said.

“This program replaces the current Unified Partner Program and enables partners in the digital and cloud transformation market by offering specialised services and capabilities to support the entire customer journey for their data centre needs both on-prem and in the cloud.”

The program offers 11 Services Certified tracks and 19 Solution Competencies aligned to three key focus areas that enable partners to expand their services portfolio.

“Netapp Partner Sphere provides a simple framework that supports each partners’ unique go-to-market strategy."

"Our new engagement model and tiering system; Approved, Preferred and Prestige, will incentivise and accelerate our partners’ reach in flash and cloud with reciprocal value that increases as partners move up program tiers,” Persoglia said.

“NetApp’s Partner Ecosystem is creating real competitive advantage for our market, delivering true innovation in our region," NetApp ANZ managing director Matt Hurford said.

“Our evolved partner strategy will greatly enable organisations to deliver significant customer value and better harness innovative technologies to support the local market to drive digital transformation.”