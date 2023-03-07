NetApp managing director jumps ship to Barracuda

NetApp managing director jumps ship to Barracuda

Cloud security vendor Barracuda has appointed Paul Crighton as its regional sales director for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Crighton joins from NetApp where he was managing director for Australia and New Zealand, leading sales activities and business operations for over four years.

In his new position at Barracuda, Crighton will be based in Melbourne and responsible for accelerating the company’s current sales momentum and channel program in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in sales leadership and channel partner management to Barracuda.

Before NetApp, Crighton worked as the regional senior vice president of sales for Blackberry from 2015 to 2018 and for PGi from 2008 to 2015. Prior to this, he worked as the sales director for Symantec from 2002 to 2007 and for Intel Security from 1996 to 2002. 

“We are excited to have Paul on our team with his deep expertise in business strategy and the channel partner ecosystem,” Barracuda APAC vice president of sales James Forbes-May said.

“As we continue to see strong demand for cybersecurity solutions in Australia, Paul will support our local sales team to harness best practices and deliver innovative security products to customers and partners in the Pacific region to safeguard their organisations,” Forbes-May added.

Barracuda launched its Barracuda MSP business in ANZ in September 2019 to support its MSP partners in the region.

