NetApp names new senior VP and general manager for APAC

Cloud data services management company NetApp said it has appointed Andrew Sotiropolous to the role of senior vice president and general manager for the Asia Pacific region.

Sotiropolous will be based in Singapore and report to NetApp president Cesar Cernuda.

He will focus on growing NetApp's enterprise storage and cloud business, strengthening the partner ecosystem and extending leadership in regional markets.

An industry veteran with over three decades of experience, Sotiropolous most recently worked as the VP of APJ at Pure Storage.

He has held management positions at IBM and Lenovo, across the Asia Pacific region.

Sotiropolous said NetApp is resolute in helping APAC organisations mitigate complexities to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments.

His predecessor, Sanjay Rohatgi, is departing NetApp to pursue opportunities outside the company.