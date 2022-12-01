NetApp promotes Matthew Hurford to ANZ vice president and managing director

Data management vendor NetApp has promoted Matthew Hurford to ANZ area vice president and managing director.

Hurford, who has been APAC VP solutions engineering and field CTO since 2019, replaces Paul Crighton who left in October.

APAC VP and general manager Sanjay Rohatgi said in a public statement, “I am delighted to appoint Matt to drive the operations in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Matt has been part of the NetApp family for nearly 14 years and has long-standing relationships with many of our customers and partners here, advising and supporting them on their digital transformation journeys.”

Hurford said, “I am excited to have the opportunity to drive a leadership team that puts the customer at the centre of everything it does.”

“I’m looking forward to helping customers take advantage of the tremendous data transformation opportunities that lie ahead, supporting them as they embrace the cloud to boost their operational efficiency, data resiliency and rationalise costs.”

Hufford joined NetApp in 2009 as a professional services manager - managed services, and held more than 6 other titles in his ascent, including national systems engineering manager, and CTO - A/NZ and ASEAN.

Prior to NetApp, the Sydney-based IT veteran was Zurich Financial Services Australia's enterprise systems team leader.