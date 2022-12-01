NetApp promotes Matthew Hurford to ANZ vice president and managing director

By on
NetApp promotes Matthew Hurford to ANZ vice president and managing director
Matthew Hurford (NetApp)

Data management vendor NetApp has promoted Matthew Hurford to ANZ area vice president and managing director.

Hurford, who has been APAC VP solutions engineering and field CTO since 2019, replaces Paul Crighton who left in October.

APAC VP and general manager Sanjay Rohatgi said in a public statement, “I am delighted to appoint Matt to drive the operations in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Matt has been part of the NetApp family for nearly 14 years and has long-standing relationships with many of our customers and partners here, advising and supporting them on their digital transformation journeys.”

Hurford said, “I am excited to have the opportunity to drive a leadership team that puts the customer at the centre of everything it does.”

“I’m looking forward to helping customers take advantage of the tremendous data transformation opportunities that lie ahead, supporting them as they embrace the cloud to boost their operational efficiency, data resiliency and rationalise costs.”

Hufford joined NetApp in 2009 as a professional services manager - managed services, and held more than 6 other titles in his ascent, including national systems engineering manager, and CTO - A/NZ and ASEAN.

Prior to NetApp, the Sydney-based IT veteran was Zurich Financial Services Australia's enterprise systems team leader.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
matthew hufford netapp paul crighton software

Partner Content

Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work

YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
NSW passes state-based mandatory data breach notification

NSW passes state-based mandatory data breach notification
Dicker Data individuals honoured at HP's 'night of nights'

Dicker Data individuals honoured at HP's 'night of nights'
Vocus to distribute SpaceX's Starlink LEO services

Vocus to distribute SpaceX's Starlink LEO services

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?