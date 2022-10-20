NetApp revamps global Partner Sphere program

Storage and hybrid cloud technology developer NetApp Tuesday unveiled a completely revamped channel program aimed at incenting and providing benefits to partners regardless of which part of the company they work with.

The change comes as NetApp has significantly changed its technology to meet the needs of on-premises, cloud and hybrid workloads but has not kept up with the changes in how it works with channel partners, said Jenni Flinders, senior vice president of NetApp’s worldwide partner organisation.

“We have a holistic program coming to meet the needs of all types of partners,” Flinders told CRN US. “We’ve had a channel program for years. But our portfolio has expanded significantly over the last couple years. So we had to expand the program.”

The new program, called NetApp Partner Sphere, takes into account that NetApp’s channel partners have moved deeply into cloud and hybrid multi-cloud technologies, Flinders said.

“Our cloud go-to-market allows us to work with partners to provide cloud-based solutions to their customers,” she said. “NetApp is the leader in hybrid multi-cloud with our storage and other portfolios. We are making it easier for partners to also be leaders and more easily engage with their customers.”

The program is slated to formally launch early in NetApp’s fiscal year 2024, which starts in May, giving partners time to meet the requirements, Flinders said.

NetApp Partner Sphere is a three-tiered program that is based on where partners stand with NetApp, Flinders said. At the approved level are new or developing partners. The preferred level is for more experienced partners. And at the prestige level are global, multi-cloud channel partners, she said.

The program consolidates multiple NetApp channel programs into a single program and is aimed at accelerating partner growth through solution competencies and services validation, she said.

“We are shifting away from specialization towards partner competencies around cloud solutions including data and application modernization, hybrid cloud solutions including cyber resiliency and converged infrastructure, and AI and analytics,” she said. “Partners will be given time to learn the new competencies, which will be aligned around our go-to-market strategy.”

To take advantage of the program, NetApp partners can get certified for a number of services, Flinders said.

These include project-based integration for deployment to hybrid clouds, Keystone subscription-based services for service providers and MSPs, and both project-based and subscription-based life-cycle management, she said.

NetApp provides the tools and support needed to get those certifications, she said.

The competencies and certifications required will be updated versions of what is currently available, so the process will not be totally new for partners, Flinders said.

“Some partners will be ready at the launch of the program,” she said. “And partners will know where they stand in the program and [have] a road map of what they need. We want to make this a predictable process. We’re realigning the program under one umbrella while keeping it flexible so we can add more value for partners.”

NetApp Partner Sphere applies to storage and non-storage partners alike, Flinders said.

“That’s the reason for the new program,” she said. “We used to have several programs, but we’re now consolidating everything under one program.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com