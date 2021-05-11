Netpoleon adds Cofense anti-phishing security software

Security software platform vendor Cofense has appointed Netpoleon ANZ as its new distributor for Australia.

Netpoleon joins as a partner in Cofense’s managed security service provider (MSSP) program, bolstering its security software portfolio.

Cofense specialises in phishing detection and response that uses human insight and automation to stop active phishing attacks and reduce dwell time.

Netpoleon will provide Cofense’s comprehensive end-to-end solution, which helps MSSPs remediate phishing attacks. The distie will also provide end user training using phishing simulations based on real threats; the ability to easily report suspicious emails for analysis; automation to cluster and analyze phishing campaigns; the quick removal of phishing threats from all mailboxes impacted; and the integration of advanced phishing (threat) intelligence into existing SIEM/TIP/SOAR solution stacks.

“Netpoleon is pleased to be partnering with Cofense as a distributor to promote the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) Platform, alongside launching a managed Cofense MSSP service to select channel partners in Australia,” Netpoleon ANZ regional director Paul Lim said.

“This is part of Netpoleon’s concerted effort to continually offer best of breed security solutions across Australia, and reinforce Cofense’s commitment to the channel community. The recent Cyberfish acquisition cements Cofense’s commitment to offering partners and customers best of breed phishing protection solution.”

Some key services Cofense MSSP include:

Cofense PhishMe – Designed to condition and educate an organisation’s workforce to identify suspicious emails with real life phishing attacks.

Cofense Reporter – A simple email plug-in that empowers users to report phishing with one click.

Cofense Triage – An integrated solution that stops attacks in progress by automating the collection, analysis, and orchestrating the response to phishing attacks.

Cofense Intelligence – Relevant and timely threats verified by human analysts and delivered as actionable, phishing-specific threat intelligence.

Cofense Vision - Enables MSSPs to quarantine email threats in minutes that were identified and reported by their clients.

Cofense LMS – The bridge between employee education and conditioning. Cofense LMS is a fully-functional Learning Management System to help MSSPs deliver engaging content and ongoing education to satisfy compliance needs of their clients.

Cofense VP of global MSSP programs and business development Robert Iannicello said, “Cofense aims to be the easiest program to work with, and offers key incentives and pricing designed exclusively for our MSSP partners to ensure their go-to-market success.”

“In today’s threat landscape, robust cyber defences are critical, and small businesses must ensure they’re protected before their name features next on the hacker target list. We look forward to working with Netpoleon, who we are confident will help our customers better prepare for targeted phishing attacks.”