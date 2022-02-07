Netpoleon adds email security provider Abnormal to vendor roster

Security distributor Netpoleon has formed a partnership with email security provider Abnormal Security in Australia and New Zealand, the vendor's first local deal.

Abnormal’s platform uses AI-based behavioural data science to combat socially-engineered and new email attacks that evade traditional secure email gateways (SEGs), according to a company statement.

The vendor’s ANZ country manager Tim Bentley said, “Netpoleon were our choice of distributor due to trusted existing relationships and market standing. They have brokered multiple partner introductions that have paid dividends already.”

“Abnormal Security leads the new wave of email security. Australian users are challenged daily with threats that actually shouldn’t reach their inbox. Traditional SEGs now struggle to routinely stop credential phishing and fraud.

“This is why Microsoft have taken the unprecedented step of endorsing Abnormal Security – we deliver safer and greater consumption of O365. It is also why Gartner predicts that SEG use will decline while platforms like O365 and Google will be bolstered instead with an API based approach.”

Netpoleon ANZ boss Paul Lim said the distributor looked forward to working with its new vendor and said its advanced solutions were ”sure to make a big impact on our customers”.

“Secure email gateways and built-in security within Microsoft and Google struggle to block socially-engineered attacks that pass reputation checks, have no links or attachments and appear to come from trusted sources.

“Abnormal profiles known good behaviour and analyses over 45,000 signals to detect anomalies that deviate from these baselines. Only Abnormal precisely blocks all socially-engineered and unwanted emails—both internal and external—and detects and remediates compromised accounts.”

This is the fifth new vendor for Netpoleon in the past year. The company signed security software vendor ZeroFox in November 2021.

Prior to this, it inked agreements with Security software platform vendor Cofense in May 2021, after signing Anomali and LogRhythm in March of the same year.

