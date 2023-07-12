Netpoleon and Pentera sign ANZ-ASEAN distie deal

Security distributor Netpoleon has partnered with automated security validation vendor Pentera to distribute its solutions across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and ASEAN regions.

Pentera’s rapidly deployed platform provides adversary techniques across the entire IT attack surface, providing security teams with an actionable roadmap so that they can reduce their security exposure.

The vendor first expanded to APAC last October, opening local offices in Australia, Singapore and Japan.

“Joining forces with partners that understand our customers’ IT and security needs is paramount for us," Pentera’s vice president of sales, APAC, Michael Tan, said.

“Netpoleon has a mature security practice and solid track record in the region, making them a strong choice for Pentera’s next phase of growth in APAC. We look forward to a long and successful partnership," Tan added.

Netpoleon regional director ANZ, Paul Lim, said, “We recognise the urgent need for automated security validation in light of the rising number of data breaches across Australia and New Zealand.”

“Pentera enables security validation at a scale not possible through manual pentesting or red-teaming. Their automated solution will enable our customers to proactively validate their security and reduce cybersecurity exposure on a continuous basis,” he added.

Earlier this year in May, Netpoleon extended its partnership with OpenText Cybersecurity to the Australian and New Zealand markets.