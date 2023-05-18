Netpoleon brings OpenText Cybersecurity to ANZ

Distributor Netpoleon has extended its partnership with OpenText Cybersecurity to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

OpenText Cybersecurity provides prevention, detection, response, recovery, investigation and compliance solutions for companies of all sizes.

"We look forward to bringing our expertise and experience to cyber partners and customers in Australia and New Zealand to offer data privacy protection, identity access management, application security and security operation solutions," Netpoleon's regional director for ANZ, Paul Lim said.

Lim said that OpenText Cybersecurity is a key vendor for Netpoleon in ANZ, adding a new dimension in the app security and data security domains.

OpenText bought UK's software and security company Micro Focus in 2022, for US$6 billion, and prior to that, data protection firm Carbonite which included security vendor Webroot.

Netpoleon which expanded to Australia in 2019, also distributes security posture management company Skybox services, and email security vendor Abnormal.