Netpoleon lands Thales distie deal

French cybersecurity vendor Thales has named Netpoleon as its new distribution partner for Australian and New Zealand.

The deal will see Netpoleon offer the vendor’s cloud protection and licensing solutions including: access management, encryption, key management and data discovery and classification.

The company rolled out a new channel push earlier this year with a big focus on the US market and is now continuing that drive locally.

Brian Grant, newly appointed regional director of data protection solutions at Thales, said:

The Accelerate partner program was designed to expand the vendor’s position as a “global leader in data security.”

“Given the growth of our partner community in Australia and New Zealand, we sought to provide a wider choice in distributors. Thales has worked with Netpoleon in other Asia-Pacific locations, so combined with their experienced local cyber security team, it was a great fit.

“Netpoleon is a nimble yet experienced distributor that shares our vision for empowering and enabling the partner community, with a focus on delivering the best cyber security solutions.”

Singapore headquartered Netpoleon has been in the local market for almost one year, landing in December 2019 and bringing network security offerings from Radware and Vectra AI.

At the time, the company appointed the former leader of M.Tech Distribution, Paul Lim to run its local operation.

“Thales delivers a vital security solution for channel partners helping customers to embark on a digital transformation journey securely in these challenging times,” Lim said in a statement.

“An augmented portfolio in Thales and our past working experience with Brian and his team, will allow our combined organisations to deliver new cutting edge encryption and secure cloud solutions to the ANZ market.”

In February, the French Vendor was awarded the contract to lead the development of Queensland’s digital driver's licence.

Grant described the relationship as a ‘great fit’ citing the cyber security focus and technical expertise of Netpoleon.

“We can assist with the education and enablement of a wide range of new partners, which will be applying a more effective means of embedding data protection in business processes, instead of the cumbersome and costly infrastructure-centric approach used historically.”

“With the emergence of so many multi-party threats and successful attacks across industry and government, it is critically important that we help our partners and customers evolve to reach a point where data protection is no longer a static part of IT infrastructure, but is embedded in the fabric of digital transformation and business processes.”