Netpoleon names Luke Scerri as first ANZ CTO

By on
Luke Scerri (Netpolean)

Security-focussed distributor Netpoleon has appointed Luke Scerri as its first chief technical officer (CTO) for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

The Singapore-based distributor’s new head of technical joins the company after a 14-year stint across multiple Australian managed services providers, after a year at WA-based virtual workspace provider Claratti and 13 years at Sydney-based Commulinx.

This is the first local executive hire since the security distributor officially launched in Australia and New Zealand in December 2019.

Scerri has been hired to lead the company’s drive to expand channel technology enablement and next-generation Cyber initiatives, according to a company statement.

"Scerri was formerly CTO of Claratti, an MSP focusing on cloud-based virtual desktops and network security solutions. Earlier he gained 20 years experience in data and network security systems and infrastructure, as leader of the security practice at Commulynx," Netpoleon’s ANZ boss Paul Lim said.

“Luke will spearhead our new focus on channel technical enablement and support initiatives, including vendor authorised certification, centre of excellence, cloud security practice, and central kitchen follow-the-sun support.”

Scerri will lead Netpoleon ANZ’s technical team and be the lead technical point of contact for industry, vendors and partners.

“He will also enhance our pre-sales, demo and training capability and launch cyber security initiatives to support business growth,” said Lim.

In November last year, the company signed a distribution deal with ZeroFox, a company that specialises in external threat intelligence and digital risk protection services.

In May 2021, security software platform vendor Cofense named Netpoleon as its new distributor for Australia.

