Netpoleon, Seamless Intelligence take home LogRhythm APJ partner awards

Security vendor LogRhythm has honoured Netpoleon and Seamless Intelligence as its top Australian channel partners for 2023.

The partners were recognised at the company’s 2023 Asia-Pacific and Japan Channel Awards, in recognition of their achievements over the past year.

Netpoleon was awarded distributor of the year for Australia, while Seamless Intelligence was named reseller of the year for Australia.

Perth-based Seamless Intelligence was awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Year in 2022 by Logrhythm.

“Being a channel-first vendor, LogRhythm is focused on enabling our partners to deliver the best analyst experience to our customers."

"The Partner Tech University and the Partner Awards is a step towards building an ecosystem for our partners to connect and get recognition for their excellence,” LogRhythm APJ vice president Jerry Tng said.

“As security teams in the region become leaner, having a secure and powerful toolkit becomes crucial in helping them protect their organisations effectively.

"We are confident that the LogRhythm product portfolio, with our SIEM and NDR covering two-thirds of the SOC visibility triad, is a solution that our partners can use to build this toolkit for their customers.”

The partner awards were handed out during LogRhythm’s first-ever Partner Tech University event in the region, which was attended by some 100 participants across over 30 partner organisations.

The two-day event included various workshops and discussion sessions around delivering LogRhythm’s product portfolio more effectively.

Some sessions included in-depth product updates from the product management team, workshops on architecture and deployment, as well as one-to-one discussions with the LogRhythm channel leadership and product management teams.